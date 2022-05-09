Waves Price Reaches $12.23 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for $12.23 or 0.00039694 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waves has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014819 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,222,664 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars.

