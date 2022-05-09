Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year sales of $14.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.
W stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 251,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $339.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36.
In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
