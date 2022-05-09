Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $67.29. Approximately 7,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,662,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.