Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 481,823 shares.The stock last traded at $33.56 and had previously closed at $32.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

