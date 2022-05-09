Weave Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEAV) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Weave Communications’ (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 10th. Weave Communications had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James downgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.