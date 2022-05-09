Wedbush Trims Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price to $15.00

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

