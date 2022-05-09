Weil Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,755. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

