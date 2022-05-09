Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.85. Welltower reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.06. 2,625,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

