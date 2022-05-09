Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $18.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $21.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.57. 105,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,961. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

