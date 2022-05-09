Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

