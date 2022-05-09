Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) fell 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 133,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 80,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.96.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Uranium & Vanadium (WSTRF)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.