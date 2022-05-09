Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) fell 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 133,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 80,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

