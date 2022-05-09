Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 236.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $89.80 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

