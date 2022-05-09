WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $21.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,782,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,860. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

