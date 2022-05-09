Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,244,518 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 193.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 504,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 332,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BRR OpCo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.