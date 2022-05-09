Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $120.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.72.

WING opened at $84.02 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

