WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride (RIDE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002558 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007114 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

