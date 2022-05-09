WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 39,657 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,815. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

