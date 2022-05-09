WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 502.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 376,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,088,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 182,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $111.22. 46,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,895. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

