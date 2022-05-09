WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 63,708 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.