WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CorVel worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in CorVel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,763. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRVL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.44. 235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $114.93 and a 12-month high of $213.38.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

