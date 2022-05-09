WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.17. 29,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,526. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

