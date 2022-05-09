WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.58. The stock had a trading volume of 55,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.