WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.14. 152,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

