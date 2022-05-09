WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 151.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,681 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

LOW traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.62. 110,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

