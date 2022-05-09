WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,351 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,362,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HOLX traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $72.57. 37,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

