WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 3,601 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 423.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after acquiring an additional 213,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,631,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $32.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $445.33. 52,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $503.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

