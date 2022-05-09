Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT Raised to €109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTKWY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.61.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $98.74 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.9724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

