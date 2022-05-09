Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,728 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,724,000 after buying an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 277,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS opened at $25.45 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 3.84.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.