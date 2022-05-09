Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,355 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 139,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOF opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

