Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

