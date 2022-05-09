Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Marblegate Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GATE stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Company Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

