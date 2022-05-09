Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,691 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SITE Centers by 25.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in SITE Centers by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

SITE Centers Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.