Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.52 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

