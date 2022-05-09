Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PRLHU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.