Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROCLU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter worth about $12,915,000.

Shares of ROCLU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

