Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.61. 698,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

