WOWswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00008912 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $11,400.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00348850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00554146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 1.72933521 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

