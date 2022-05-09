XRP (XRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. XRP has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion and $3.97 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00590100 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035529 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.34 or 1.93687385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,309.78 or 0.07383720 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

