XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 5.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 16,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 6,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30.

XXL Energy Company Profile (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

