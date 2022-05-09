Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.22. 810,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,789. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

