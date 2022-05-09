Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 2186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
