YGGDRASH Market Cap Tops $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

