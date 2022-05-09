Yield Guild Games Trading Down 32.2% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $106.84 million and approximately $26.75 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00157460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00594691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036431 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,833.98 or 1.95963942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,190,382 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.