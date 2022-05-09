Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

