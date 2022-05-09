Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 5.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 387,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 345,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
