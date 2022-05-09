Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Down 5.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 387,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 345,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter. Yunji had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

