Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,978. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.