Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to post $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the lowest is $5.09 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. 4,119,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,905. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $188,782,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

