Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $911.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $911.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $882.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $925.75 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $751.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 33,759 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,441,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.87. 854,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

