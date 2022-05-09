Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Billion

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to post $20.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.02 billion and the lowest is $19.68 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 668,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,457,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

