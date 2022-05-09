Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the lowest is $70.48 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $69.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,994. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

